Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

