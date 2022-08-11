Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.66. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $56.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

