Inspirato Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspirato in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspirato’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

ISPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Inspirato Stock Down 21.4 %

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Inspirato by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

