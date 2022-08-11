Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance
Shares of FNCH opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 448.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
