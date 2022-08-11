Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FNCH opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 448.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

