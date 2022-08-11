Barclays Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $31.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.
Green Dot Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of GDOT opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Green Dot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
