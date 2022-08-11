Barclays Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $31.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Green Dot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Insider Activity

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Green Dot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

