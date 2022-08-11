Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Major Shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 1,950,000 Shares of Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $16,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,976.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of Ecovyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ecovyst by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

