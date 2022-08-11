MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Daniel Allen Gold Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00.

MP stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $22,936,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

