DA Davidson Lowers Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $70.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after buying an additional 331,804 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,889,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

