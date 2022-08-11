Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $548.49 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.11 and a 200 day moving average of $544.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

