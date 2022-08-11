Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,320 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Abiomed worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Abiomed Price Performance

Abiomed stock opened at $293.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.