Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

