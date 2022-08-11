Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 5.8 %

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Shares of SITE opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.67. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

