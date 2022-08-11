Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,332 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

