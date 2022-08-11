ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $566.05 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $231.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

