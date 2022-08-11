Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 243,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2,582.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 196,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

CBOE opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

