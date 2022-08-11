Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

