Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,943 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

BBWI opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

