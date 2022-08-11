Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,716 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5,746.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $269.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.39.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

