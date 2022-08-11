Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

