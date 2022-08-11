Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Snap-on worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average of $211.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

