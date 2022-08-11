Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,412 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,995,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $264.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $248.63 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

