Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,851 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,596,000 after buying an additional 718,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 636,901 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,419,000 after purchasing an additional 521,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 293,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,609 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.