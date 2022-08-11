Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

