Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 673 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $380.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

