DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $4,405,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 451,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

