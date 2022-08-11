Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,623 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

