NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NVR by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,393.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,524.11.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

