Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after buying an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Xylem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $684,627. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

