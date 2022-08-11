Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

EMN opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.