Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $213.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.45. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

