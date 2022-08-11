Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.76 Million Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Himax Technologies worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 194,868 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,758,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,222,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

