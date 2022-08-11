Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 20,568 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

