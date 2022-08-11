Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.