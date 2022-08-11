M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,432 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NetEase by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

