Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

