Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.