Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

