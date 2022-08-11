M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,968 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,084,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

