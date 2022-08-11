Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

CTVA opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

