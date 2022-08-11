Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,788,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education
In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
