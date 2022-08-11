Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

