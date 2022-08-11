Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

