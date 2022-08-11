Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,357 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Illumina by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $227.30 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.39.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.