Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Greg W. Mcintosh Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.