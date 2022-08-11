Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,492,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,133,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Up 1.8 %

MRNA stock opened at $174.27 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,492,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,492,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 586,444 shares of company stock valued at $89,467,235. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

