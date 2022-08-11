Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.