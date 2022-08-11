HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stake Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

