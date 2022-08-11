CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

