Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

BATS IYT opened at $245.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.76. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.