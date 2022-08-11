Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 13,099 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $103.94 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

